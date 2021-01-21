PMS Bowenpally: ‘Imbibe teachings of Guru Govind Singh’

Students said that Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings and guidance have inspired people across generations.

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally organised Guru Govind Singh Jayanthi celebrations virtually for its students. Students of class VI explained the significance of the festival. Guru Govind Singh Jayanthi commemorates the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. He is considered the eternal guru due to his huge contributions to religion.

Students said that Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings and guidance have inspired people across generations. On Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday, his devotees offer prayers and seek his blessings.

Large processions of ‘Nagar Kirtans’ are organised in the morning and people sing devotional songs and share food with the poor, the students said during the virtual assembly held to mark the day. Students vowed that they would imbibe the teachings of compassion of the great guru in their lives.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .