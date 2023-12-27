PNB LB Nagar branch shifted to Mansoorabad main road

Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Head -Hyderabad inaugurated the branch in the presence of NVSP Reddy, Circle Head–Hyderabad and G.Venkanna, Branch Manager–L.B.Nagar.

Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank LB Nagar branch (D No. 495500) located at Siva Ganga colony, LB Nagar on Wednesday has moved to a new spacious premises at Mansoorabad main road, LB Nagar, for the convenience of the existing branch customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Kumar Srivastava advised the customers to utilise the online facilities through flagship App PNBOne which is a single point for availing most of the services like opening of FDs/RDs, transferring of funds thru UPI, Scan and Pay, pre-approved personal loan etc. On this occasion, few sanctions of Retail Loans in tune of Rs.4 crore were also handed over to different borrowers.