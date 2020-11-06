Police command centre to be ready by Ugadi

Iconic Command and Control Centre of Hyderabad Police set for Ugadi opening

Hyderabad: The iconic Command and Control Centre of the Hyderabad Police coming up at the plush Banjara Hills is likely to be operational from Ugadi festival in 2021.

Barring a few works pertaining to the external landscaping, sanitary and flooring among others, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is carrying out the construction in coordination with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, has completed a majority of the works.

The R&B engineers, who were part of the construction of Pragathi Bhavan, are overseeing the works of sleek towers. The towers are enveloped with double glass curtain wall system, which contributes in better acoustic, thermal comfort and energy saving, according to officials.

“If everything goes well as per the plan, the towering structure will be ready for inauguration during Ugadi festival,” a senior official said. The construction of the four swanky towers – one with 20 floors while other three with 16 floors – was already completed in seven acres land owned by the Police department on Road No 12, Banjara Hills.

The actual cost of the state-of-the-art project was Rs 350 crore but it was revised to Rs 585 crore due to increase in plinth area by 20 per cent apart from unforeseen works.

The data centre with Integrated Command and Control Centre is located in the middle of all towers from fourth to seventh floors with an area of 40,000 sq ft. It consists of server racks, huge double height video call for surveillance cameras footage and war room etc.

The edifice would act as a technology fusion centre and all the floors of the buildings were designed for housing technology teams working in backend supporting field policing operations. It will also act as a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all the related government departments.

This will house cross functional teams from all the government departments for leveraging on available technologies for rendering services at their end during normal time.

Hogging the limelight

The Command and Control Centre of the Hyderabad Police hogged the limelight even before its inauguration as officials from at least half a dozen States from north India visited the premises on Road No 12 in Banjara Hills and enquired about it.

Senior officials from the States in north India came to the city to know the advantages of the Command and Control Centre and how it will be beneficial in the policing. They were surprised to know the latest technology being used in constructing the sleek glass towers.

“We have explained to them in detail about the facilities provided in the towers,” an official said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the towers in 2015. The building was designed as an environment-friendly project with solar photovoltaic roof and integrated photovoltaic in facade to produce clean and green electricity.

