Police dept invites entries for photo contest

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The police department on Wednesday said the last date for submission of photos for photography contest was October 19. The participants should forward their photos in 10X12 size pertaining to the police personnel and their duties only to CPRO office at the DGP office in Lakdi-ka-Pul here. They should write a caption for every photograph and should not do any morphing, photoshop and graphics on it. A declaration in this regard should be submitted.

Eminent personalities in photography field would select the best photographs from the entries. Anyone in the State can take part in the contest, according to a press note.

