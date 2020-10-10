Police from three States in Telangana to quiz gang

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Nalgonda: Police officers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh arrived here to interrogate the four-member gang that had created fake Facebook profiles of many police officers across the country and collected money from their friends. The four members from Kethawada of Bharathpur district in Rajasthan were nabbed by Nalgonda police recently.

The investigators were stunned to know that the gangsters created fake Facebook accounts in the name of 28 police officers of Telangana State, 24 police officers of Andhra Pradesh, 13 police officials of Tamilnadu including 11 Additional Director General rank officers, five police officers of Himachal Pradesh, one police officer of each Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Jharkhand, Odisha, three police officers of Uttarakhand and seven police officers of Uttar Pradesh States.

The gangsters were given an eight day police custody by the court.

It was learnt that one of the accused persons Saddam Khan, was running a mobile repair shop at his native place, was kingpin of the racket. The gang members used the mobile phones, which were handed over to Saddam Khan for repairs, to create Facebook accounts, so as not to give scope to the police to trace them through IMEI number of the device. Police are yet to ascertain how much money the culprits have collected so far.

