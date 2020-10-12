Police nab three in theft case in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were N Bahadur Shahi alias Netra (40), Prakash Shahi (39) and Sita Lawar (25), all from Kailali district of Nepal.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police solved a burglary reported at a businessman’s house in Raidurgam and arrested three persons including a woman here on Monday. Police recovered cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were N Bahadur Shahi alias Netra (40), Prakash Shahi (39) and Sita Lawar (25), all from Kailali district of Nepal. The absconding suspects were Rajender, Devi Ram, Janki, Vinod, Bhojal Beeka and Manoj Bahadur Shahi, also natives of Nepal.

On last Tuesday, Janki allegedly served green tea laced with sedatives to her employer G Sailaja Reddy, but as she did not drink it full, she did not lose her complete consciousness. She served similarly sedative-laced food and beverages to others as well and after everyone fell unconscious, Janki and Manoj passed on information to Netra, who along with two others entered the house.

“They blindfolded Sailaja Reddy and threatened to kill her and her infant grandson if she raised an alarm. They stole valuables and decamped. Since all the family members and drivers were unconscious, Sailaja remained inside the house the whole night in panic,” said VC Sajjanar, Commissioner, Cyberabad.

Investigation revealed that the gang led by Netra Bahadur Shahi identified people from his nearby villages and working in major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and other places as domestic helps and then befriended them before convincing them to join them for similar offences.

