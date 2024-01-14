Two arrested for cyber fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested two persons, Himanshu (30) and Praveen (26), both natives of Faridabad in Haryana, for allegedly duping public after assuring high returns on investments in stock market and crypto currency.

According to the police, the suspects contacted their victims through social media platforms and assured them huge profits on small investments. The duo allegedly provided details of a bank account to the unsuspecting investors and asked them to transfer the amount. Afterwards Himanshu and Praveen blocked the phone numbers of the investors and avoided contact with them.

“To carry out their illegal activities, Himanshu created forged Aadhaar card and using it opened an account in a bank in Delhi. A total of Rs. 2.5 crores were transferred to the account by different victims from across the country,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crimes & SIT), A V Ranganath. The police froze the bank account which had a deposit of Rs. 6 lakh when the police checked it.

The activities of the suspects came to light after a woman from the city, who was duped of Rs. 4.5 lakhs, made a complaint. The police registered a case and a special team caught them in Delhi. Efforts are on to nab one Devender Panchal who is the prime suspect in the case and is absconding.