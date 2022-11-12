Police neutralise landmine planted by Maoists in Cherla

06:49 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Police detonated a land mine planted by the Maoists on Vaddipeta-Pusuguppa road in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Cherla Inspector of Police B Ashok in a statement said that a police team engaged in combing operations spotted the 15 kg landmine with the aim of killing the policemen. The landmine was neutralised with the help of the bomb squad, he said.

It might be noted that a CRPF camp has been set up at Pusuguppa on the borders of Telangana-Chhattisgarh States recently and it was visited by Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy and additional DG (Greyhounds) K Srinivasa Reddy, SIB chief Prabhakar Rao and others on Oct 19.