Police should adopt advanced technology: Mahesh Bhagwat

CP directed IT Cell staff of Rachakonda to adopt advanced technology and utilise it in providing fast and better services to the citizens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Source: Twitter/Rachakonda Police.

Hyderabad: Police should adopt advanced technology and utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) for making policing easier, said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. He directed the Information Technology (IT) Cell staff of Rachakonda to adopt advanced technology and utilise it in providing fast and better services to the citizens.

Speaking at a session on advanced technology on Wednesday, the Commissioner elaborated the significance of surveillance cameras in crime detection and mentioned instances how it helped the investigation teams in finding the culprits in many sensational cases. He commended national CCTV trainer Madan Mohan for training and sharing numerous security techniques with the police personnel.

M. Sridhar Reddy, Inspector IT Cell and other officials participated in the training sessions.