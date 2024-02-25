Police to organise mega job mela in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police department will organise a mega job mela as part of community outreach on the premises of a government junior college in Asifabad town on Monday.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar, in a statement said that 50 multinational companies would participate in the event to recruit over 1,000 employees from 10 am to 6 pm.

He advised job seekers who passed in Class X, intermediate, B Tech, B Pharmacy, degree, MBA and MCA to utilise the opportunity.

He told them to carry xerox copies of their educational qualifications.