Political parties using private agencies to influence voters in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Authorities have uncovered instances where political parties are employing private agencies to attract voters, thereby breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district.

Nizamabad: The police have come across incidents of political parties using private agencies to woo voters in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district. The police have registered two cases against persons using agencies to lure voters at the Bodhan police station on Friday.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar informed that political parties were hiring private agencies to conduct door-to-door surveys, identify voters from rival camps and lure them into their folds. He warned that stringent action would be initiated against agencies involved in conducting voter surveys.

Criminal cases would be booked under Section 171 E and 171 H of the IPC and Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, against political parties and party workers involved in surveys, he cautioned. He urged people to inform the police about agencies conducting voter surveys in their respective constituencies.