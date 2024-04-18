Polmor Steel in Medak aims to expand, plans to create more employment opportunities

The factory, located at the Automotive Park, in Kallakal and Muppireddypalli Industrial Area in Medak district, was visited by Poland Ambassador and Chargé d'affairs to India, Dr Sebastian Domzalski, on Thursday.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 18 April 2024, 06:01 PM

Polmor Steel MD KVR Subba Rao is talking to Poland Ambassador to India Dr Sebastian, Consul General Dr Alexandar at Polmor Factory at Kallakal in Medak district on Thursday

Medak: Polmor Steel Private Limited Factory, a leading manufacturer of critical components for railway companies, is aiming at a significant expansion initiative in Telangana, promising to create more employment opportunities in the region. The factory, located at the Automotive Park, in Kallakal and Muppireddypalli Industrial Area in Medak district, was visited by Poland Ambassador and Chargé d’affairs to India, Dr Sebastian Domzalski, on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Consul General of Poland, Dr Aleksander Dańda, and the Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Poland, Paweł Mokrzycki, Managing Director of Polmor Steel, KVR Subba Rao, the delegation toured the existing plant and the new facility currently under construction.

Ambassador Domzalski highlighted the company’s alignment with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. MD Subbarao shared insights into the company’s expansion strategy, stating as several European companies establish their presence in India, Polmor Steel was expanding its operations. With plans to acquire an additional 3 acres for expansion and inject 2.5 million euros in capital, he said they aim to create employment opportunities for an additional 100 individuals.