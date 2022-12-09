Polyclinic inaugurated in Mancherial

Padmasri award recipient and renowned cardiologist Dr Prasad Rao wished that the clinic would bring respite to the financially weak patients by offering medical services at reasonable prices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Padmasri award recipient and renowned cardiologist Dr Dasari Prasad Rao along with in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan inaugurate a poly clinic established by Hindu Sevak Samaj Foundation, in Mancherial on Friday.

Mancherial: Padmasri award recipient and renowned cardiologist Dr Dasari Prasad Rao along with in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan inaugurated a poly clinic in Mancherial on Friday. The clinic, established by Hindu Sevak Samaj Foundation (HSSF), a voluntary organization of the town, is meant for providing medical services to the poor at nominal prices.

Prasad Rao wished that the clinic would bring respite to the financially weak patients by offering medical services at reasonable prices. He was all praise for the members of the foundation for coming forward to set up the clinic. He appreciated them for providing diagnosis services by establishing a lab and operating an ambulance vehicle at nominal rates.

Also Read IRCS blood bank, a ray of hope to the needy since 14 years

Bandavaram Jagan, founder of the voluntary organisation, said that specialist doctors of cardiology, neurology and nephrology would render medical services. He stated that they were planning to introduce more services soon. He thanked those who extend cooperation to the activities of the foundation.

Bharatiya Janata Party district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, Telangana State Nursing Homes Association state president Dr Ramana, municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, Mancherial Chamber of Commerce president Gunda Sudhakar, municipal commissioner Balakrishna, directors of the foundation Chakrala Purnachandar, Mannava Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, and Sridhar and members Chevva Ravi, Rajeshwar Rao and Srinivas were present.