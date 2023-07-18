Ponguleti begins Congress innings calling Sonia Gandhi a goddess

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

BRS government announced several welfare and development schemes but was not implementing them effectively on the ground, said Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who joined the Congress recently, has started his new innings describing AICC leader Sonia Gandhi as a goddess who made Statehood for Telangana possible. He did not waste time accusing his former party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi of failures either.

Holding a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, the former MP thanked the AICC leadership for appointing him as the Campaign Committee co-chairman. Alleging that the BRS government announced several welfare and development schemes but was not implementing them effectively on the ground, he claimed that the Congress would announce schemes and make promises that would be implemented.

On the land encroachment allegations against him, the former MP said it was the ruling party’s smear campaign.

Kollapur meeting postponed “due to rains”

TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi said the Congress party’s proposed public meeting at Kollapur on Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather and heavy rain forecast during the next few days. The meeting would be conducted and the date would be declared shortly after confirmation over participation of the chief guests, he said.