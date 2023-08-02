RPF incident: Post-mortem of Hyd victim performed on Wednesday

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: The post-mortem examination on the body of Syed Saifuddin, 43, one of the four persons who were shot dead by a Railway Protection Force constable on a running train near Mumbai, three days ago was performed on Wednesday.

Nampally MLA, Jaffer Hussain Meraj along with the family members had travelled to Mumbai on Tuesday night to oversee the procedures and complete the formalities for the post-mortem. The autopsy was held at Bhagwati Municipal General Hospital, Borivali West, Mumbai.

The body was later handed over to the family members who have started for Bidar, the native place of Saifuddin. The family plans to conduct the final prayers and burial at their ancestral place. The body is expected to reach Bidar late in night.

Saifuddin, a resident of A-Battery Line, worked at a mobile phone accessories shop in Gujarati Galli in Koti. He was accompanying his employer Jaber Khan when he was shot dead in the train. Saifuddin left behind his wife and three children.

The AIMIM party demanded the government extend financial assistance to the family.