Secunderabad RPF arrest 85 for stone pelting on trains

Railway Protection Force has intensified surveillance along vulnerable sections of railway tracks and stations where stone-pelting incidents were reported in the past

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad Division, so far this year has arrested 85 persons who were involved in stone pelting activity on trains.

Measures were also taken to detect, deter and take swift action against those indulging in stone pelting and in combating such practices. The RPF has intensified surveillance along vulnerable sections of railway tracks and stations where stone-pelting incidents were reported in the past.

Advanced CCTV cameras, inputs of RPF Cyber Cell and other surveillance equipment have been deployed to monitor train routes more effectively, a press release said. The RPF has enhanced its intelligence gathering capabilities to identify potential troublemakers and groups involved in stone pelting by collaborating with local law enforcement agencies, intelligence units, and community members.

In addition, RPF Inspectors have formed local groups with counselors, village Panchayat heads and others for regularly broadcasting messages regarding ramifications of stone pelting and the legal action which is initiated on the same.

Special patrolling teams have been deputed to maintain a visible and active presence in key locations where stone-pelting incidents have been reported in the past. During the year 2023, over 5000 raids have been conducted and cases have been registered under section 147 of Railway Act for trespassing.

Perpetrators caught in stone-pelting incidents on trains are subjected to strict legal action. Engaging in stone pelting is a criminal offence and can have long-term consequences on the prospects of the offenders, including restrictions on their career prospects, including government job ineligibility.

Stone pelting on trains poses a serious threat to the security and safety of passengers, railway staff and results in damage to railway property, including train coaches, windows, and infrastructure.