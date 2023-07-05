RPF Secunderabad seizes ganja worth Rs 10 lakh

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad Division, detained three persons in two different instances and seized ganja from them.

Hyderabad: During checks carried out under Operation Narcos, teams of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad Division, detained three persons in two different instances and seized ganja from them.

The Crime Prevention Team of RPF, Secunderabad, conducted checks of train No.11020 at Secunderabad railway station and found one suspicious person in the S1 coach with a trolley suitcase. Five packets of dry ganja packed in brown colour plaster, each packet weighing around 2 kg ganja, and estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh, was recovered from the trolley.

In another case, a RPF team along with excise team, jointly conducted drives at Vikarabad Railway station and detained a man and a woman on Platform No.2 for possession of two white polythene bags with each bag containing 10 packets ganja. A total of 20 packets ganja weighing about 39.5 kg and valued Rs 39.50 lakh was seized.

During the year 2022, RPF Secunderabad Division has recovered narcotics products in 35 incidents valued Rs.7.84 crores and arrested 41 persons. In 2023, the division recovered narcotics products in 15 incidents valued Rs.3.48 crores and arrested 14 persons.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Secunderabad, said, “we have intensified checks in trains in coordination with NCB and other law enforcement agencies to target drug peddlers.”