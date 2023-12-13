Postal Department launches ‘Click n book’ service in Hyderabad

Using this, customers can book speed post, registered letters and parcels sitting right at home. Currently, the service is available in 107 pin codes in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The Postal Department of Hyderabad division has launched a ‘Click N Book’ online service for its customers. Using this, customers can book speed post, registered letters and parcels sitting right at home. Currently, the service is available in 107 pin codes in Hyderabad.

According to the press note issued by the Department of Posts, India, the department aims to make its services more customer-friendly by adopting innovation and the latest technology.

Under the service, a maximum of five letters can be booked at a time, with a maximum weight of up to 5 kg. A free pickup facility will be provided on booking charges up to Rs 500, whereas on booking less than Rs 500, a charge of Rs 50 will be payable.

However, customers must register on the postal department’s website www.indiapost.gov.in. The available time slots for pickup are from 10 am to 1 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm. One can schedule a “Same day/Next working day” pickup, except Sundays, local and gazetted holidays.