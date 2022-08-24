Poster campaign against Maoists in agency villages in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Kothagudem Police released posters for getting information of most wanted Maoists in the district.

Kothagudem: The district police have taken up a poster campaign in agency villages across the district against the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party.

Posters were being put up at all public places with an appeal to people to give information about certain naxals whose photos were printed on the posters. Police also offered prize money ranging from Rs 5 to 20 lakh in return for the information about the naxals’ whereabouts.

The police stated that Maoists have been hindering the growth of people living in agency villages. If any person was found to be helping the Maoists legal action would be taken against such person, police warned.

The district police wanted public support to eradicate the naxalite system and to lay the foundation for a golden future of people in agency villages. Police asked for information about the naxals, Kursam Mangu, Kunja Veeraiah, Kovasi Ganga, Madakam Sannal and Kovasi Ramu, who were said to be moving in the district.

The mobile numbers of SP, OSD, Manugur ASP, Yellandu DSP, SIs of Gundala, Komararam, Allapalli, Karakagudem, Edulla Bayyaram, Manugur and Aswapuram were given in the poster for the public to contact them.

SP Dr. Vineeth G in a statement said that the Maoists have been extorting money from adivasis who earn money through tendu leaves collection and agriculture labour. In addition to that pressure bombs, IEDs and booby traps planted by Maoists in the forests, targetting the police, turning fatal for adivasis’ lives.