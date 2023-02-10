Poster war ahead of Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

During his visit, the Prime Minister is likely to lay the foundation for modernization of Secunderabad railway station and other railway projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: A poster war is slowly unfolding on the streets of Hyderabad ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Monday. During his visit, the Prime Minister is likely to lay the foundation for modernization of Secunderabad railway station and other railway projects.

The first to come up were posters at different bus stops that read “Thank you Modiji for Amrit Kaal budget – Middle class people of Telangana.”

Right next to these posters, a couple of days later, posters countering them have come up, criticising the Prime Minister for the union budget. Images of a person with full grown hair in 2014 and that of a bald person in 2023 are displayed on the posters, which read “India’s Growth story – Kalakut (poisonous) budget – Bye Bye Modi.”