Praja Palana: Over 1 lakh applications received in Adilabad, says Collector

Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj inspected the drive held at Brahmanawada here and Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj said that over 1 lakh applications were received from the public through the ongoing Praja Palana programme from December 28 to January 2. He inspected the drive held at Brahmanawada here and Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal on Wednesday.

Rahul said that the process of receiving applications was a continuous activity and those who did not submit their documents could do it anytime. He stated that more than one lakh applications were dropped by the public in the last four days. He noted that sufficient counters were created and told the people not to worry about the arrangements.

Municipal commissioner Shailaja, Chief Planning Officer Venkata Ramana, MPDO Bhumaiah and many other officials were present.