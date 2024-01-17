‘Praja Vani’ losing its importance, says Dasoju Sravan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 05:21 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan stated on Wednesday that the Praja Vani programme which was launched with much fanfare had lost its sheen.

Appealing to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to honour his own commitment to the people of the State by attending the Praja Vani without fail to help resolve people’s grievances, he said the much hyped programme had become a public relations exercise.

Except for the inaugural day, the chief Minister did not turn up for the programme.

His cabinet colleagues who attended the programme for two weeks also stopped meeting the people who all were coming to make representations in hope of finding a solution to their grievances. Of late only officials are receiving grievances and the fate of the representation was not known. As a result, the number of grievances received at Praja Bhavan was coming down day by day.

“If the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are so busy” why do they compel poor people to come to Hyderabad to submit their grievances? He questioned adding that they could as well be made to submit their grievances to the Collectors in their respective districts, which was a regular practice during KCR’s regime.