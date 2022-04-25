Pramod bags a golden double of Leo Academy’s Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: Pramod defeated Suresh 5-2 in the final of the men’s singles of the Leo Tennis Academy Junior and Men’s Round Robin and Knockout Tennis Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Later, Pramod paired with Suresh and downed Ravi Shankar and Sreekar 5-2 in doubles to clinch the title.

Results: Men: Singles: Pramod bt Suresh (5-2); Doubles: Pramod/Suresh bt Ravi Shankar/Sreekar (5-2);

U-14: Mixed Singles: Venkat Ashwath bt Sriram (2-4); Mixed Doubles: Purveeth/Sriram bt Yashwanth/Puneeth (4-1);

U-12 Mixed Singles: Sriram bt Dhriti (4-2); U-10: Purveeth bt Rithvik (4-0); U-8: Ananth bt Aneesha (4-2).

