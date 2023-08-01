Electoral enrollment campaign in Greater Hyderabad limits from Aug 5..

The campaign will cover 5,000 resident welfare associations in and around GHMC limits

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India will undertake a campaign to enroll citizens residing in Hyderabad urban agglomeration into the electoral roll from August 5 to 16. The campaign will cover 5,000 resident welfare associations in and around GHMC limits.

As part of the campaign a meeting with United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) which is the apex body of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) was organised by Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Vikas Raj on Tuesday.

All RWAs in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts have been mapped to the 24 Electoral Registration Officers(EROs), Vikas Raj said, adding that the RWAs were also mapped to BLO Supervisors and additional Nodal Officers wherever required.

He said about 619 BLO Supervisors and Nodal Officers have been identified to take up the campaign in all RWAs. An orientation meeting with DEOs of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy and their BLO Supervisors and Nodal Officers was conducted on Tuesday, he informed.

The BLO supervisors along with their team would visit each RWA and obtain applications for new enrollment, correction of entries in the roll and migration from one Assembly Constituency to another or from one part of the Assembly Constituency to another part, he said.

To ensure maximum participation from the residents, he urged EROs to prepare a day wise schedule for the visits.