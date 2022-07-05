Praveen Prasad bags top honours in Pragathi Chess Tournament

Praveen Prasad receving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Praveen Prasad bagged top honours in the open category with five points from as many rounds at the Pragathi Chess Foundation Open Prize Money Chess Tournament held at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mudassir settled for silver. Meanwhile in the U-15 category, Nidhish Shyamal emerged champion in boys with 4.5 points while D Shloka clinched the gold in the girls category with four points.

Results: Open category top five cash prize winners: 1 P Praveen Prasad (5), 2 Mohammad Mudassir (5), 3 K Perumallu (4), 4 Y Ramasreekar (4), 5 P Hruthik Lokesh (4); Age group winners: U-15: Boys : 1 Nidhish Shyamal (4.5), 2 T Suhas Pritesh (4.5); Girls : 1 D Shloka (4), 2 Srinithya Gadde (3); U-13: Boys: 1 N Sri Rithik Reddy (5), 2 K Santosh Sai Karthik (4.5); Girls: 1 Duaa Ahamed Sherif (4), 2 P Sasya (3); U-11Boys: 1 L Deepaklal (4), 2 S Jayram Shaurya (4); Girls: 1 U Joshika (4), 2 Aalapana (3); U-9 Boys: 1 Rohith Subramanian (5), 2 Krithik Dev (5); Girls: 1 Yukta Chowdary (4), 2 Sreshta Jinka (3.5); U-7: Boys: 1 S Harshith Reddy (5), 2 Agastya Kambhampati (4); Girls: 1 Pranaya Reddy (3); 2 S Gouri (2.5).