Prawin wins Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

Prawin alongside Ajjesh were tied for first place with 10.5 points after 12 rounds. In the tie-break, Prawin emerged winner as Ajjesh and Kartavya Anadkat with 10 points finished in second and third places respectively

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 23 January 2024, 08:30 PM
Hyderabad: Prawin of Chennai won the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Results: Top Ten Prize winners:1. Prawin, 2. Ajjesh, 3. Kartavya Anadkat, 4. Soumya Ranjan Mohanty, 5. Sricharan Sandipagu, 6. Suresh Duvvala, 7. J Malleswara Rao, 8. V Sai Anirudh, 9. Sahasra Rallabandi, 10. Pranavaaditya Ginjupally; Best Woman: Sruti Viswanatha, Best Veteran: PK Sankaran.

