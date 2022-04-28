Pre-recruitment training for Scheduled Castes youth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:44 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: A pre-recruitment training, offering free coaching to Scheduled Castes youth preparing for recruitment tests for Sub-Inspector and Police Constable posts, was inaugurated at the City Police Training Centre, Petlaburz.

The Telangana government has issued orders for filling up of SIs and Police Constable vacancies under the control of Director General of Police, Telangana State, and Director General Telangana Special Protection Force, Secunderabad, by way of direct recruitment, through the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

In this context, the pre-recruitment coaching to 100 eligible SC youth for SIs/PCs aspirants was inaugurated on Thursday by Yogitha Rana, Commissioner, SC Development Department.

This pre-recruitment coaching is designed for 60 days with 200 sessions spread over 300 hours. Each session consists of 90 minutes and the aspirants will be covering nine subjects in these sessions.

Though 210 eligible aspirants have been called for the verification of certificates and physical measurements to fill the 100 seats at CPTC Hyderabad, 106 candidates attended the verification and 77 were selected. Out of them, 67 male candidates reported at CPTC Hyderabad and 10 female candidates were sent to District Police Training Center, Nalgonda. For this training, Telangana State Scheduled Castes Corporation has sanctioned an amount of Rs 13,20,020.

Course Director NB Ratnam, ACP, CPTC Hyderabad, with the assistance of K Maruthi Prasad, CLI/Course Coordinator and Sub-Inspectors, is monitoring the indoor and outdoor training. Faculty for the training has been roped in from Telangana State Study Circle.

The training module will have weekly evaluation process to scrutinise the best and weak performances of the candidates and special focus will be paid accordingly on them to derive best results.