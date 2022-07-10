Pre-release event: Reigning film personalities root for ‘The Warriorr’

Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: Filmmaker N Lingusamy’s bilingual movie ‘Warriorr’, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, featuring Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on July 14. Marking this occasion, the pre-release event was held in Chennai, which had the presence of the reigning directors, technicians and actors from the movie industry.

Well-known directors like Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Vasantha Balan, Balaji Sakthivel, Siva, Bharathiraja, RK Selvamani, Karthick Subbaraj, Vijay Milton, actor Vishal, actor-directors SJ Suryah and Radhakrishnan Parthiban, and producer Anbu Chezhian were present at the grand event to wish the director and his entire team success for the upcoming film.

Krithi Shetty said, “I am glad that there are so many greatest filmmakers here to support the movie. I thank Lingusamy sir for making me a part of this movie. I really enjoyed working with Nadhiya ma’am. Producer Srinivas sir has been a great support. DSP is the USP of all movies so far, and it’s because of his wonderful music the movie has gained so much intensity. I admire the way Aadhi chooses and nurtures his characterisations. Ram will be called ‘The Warriorr’ in Tamil after the release of this movie.”

Actor Ram Pothineni said, “I am blessed to have such a wonderful debut in Tamil cinema, which has been my long-time dream. I thank everyone for making ‘Bullet’ song a great success. I thank Devi Sri Prasad for delivering a power-packed album. I am greatly elated to have Aadhi playing a powerful role. Krithi and I are so blessed to have such a great debut in Tamil cinema. I thank producer Chitturi sir for making me a part of this movie. I thank all the legends for being here.”

Director Lingusamy said, “I am very happy to have so many reigning filmmakers and actors marking their presence here. I feel blessed to have gained the favour of so many friends in the industry. Only few films get perfect energy levels among actors and technicians. I am so excited that the energy levels of mine, Ram sir and DSP sir have been great for this movie. Working with Nadhiya madam has been a long-time dream, and it has happened with the right project now. Krithi Shetty has the shades of Meera Jasmine, and she is sure to rule the industry. Aadhi sir has done a remarkable job in this movie, and he is the best villain in my movies I have made so far. I am so blessed to have a producer like Srinivasaa Chitturri sir. He never interfered in the creative process and kept spending more money.”