Prehistoric Rock art dating back to 4000 years found at Musapet

A rock bruising of a bull of the Neolithic period has been found at the Musapet mandal headquarters in Mahabubnagar district by archaeologists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Mahabubnagar: A rock bruising of a bull of the Neolithic period has been found at the Musapet mandal headquarters in Mahabubnagar district by archaeologists.

Noted archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy, as part of a survey on a local hillock called Ramaswamy Gutta to prepare a masterplan for development of the entire hill as an Ecotourism and Heritage tourism destination, identified remains of the Rastrakuta, Kalyani Chalukya, Kakatiya and Vijayanagara periods represented by temple structures and sculptures.

While examining the brick built superstructure over the Ramalingeswara temple, he said he chanced upon the rock bruising of the bull along with a few figurines of men and animals below it delineated using stone tools. The art form denotes the early phase of the Neolithic period in which man was domesticating animals and practising farming, he said. The bruising executed at a height of 400 ft from the ground level was dull due to exposure to sun and rain for the last 4000 years, he said.

Sivanagireddy made an appeal to the villagers to preserve the archaeologically important prehistoric rock art form and to make suitable scaffolding arrangements for visitors to witness the art form.

Also Read Restored Devi Cheruvu draws crowds during Peddagattu jatara