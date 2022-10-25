| Premier Action Royal Grace Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Premier Action & Royal Grace Pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

NRI Touch (Madhu Babu) & Pancho (RB) 59, 600/43, former moved well. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/47, moved well.

1000m:

Scramjet (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Premier Action (Rafique Sk) &Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 47, handy. Pleroma (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/56, 600/45, handy.

Kancha (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand.

NRI Fantasy (G Naresh) & NRI Blue (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Good Tidings (Rafique Sk) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, moved well. Stoic Hero (P Ajeeth K) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40, not extended. Hot Seat (Md Ismail) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41, not extended. Varenna (Apprentice) 1-10, 800/56, 600/44, well in hand. Baisa (Rohit Kumar) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40, good. My Grandeur (P Ajeeth K) & 3y-(Sussex/Arikara) (RB)1-10, 800/55, 600/42, former finished 1L in front. City Of Gravitas (Koushik) & NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/41, former moved well. Alabama (Rohit Kumar) & Once I Come (Kiran Naidu) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38, former finished 1L in front.