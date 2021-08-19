Premier, Corfe Castle shine in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Premier Action, Corfe Castle & Victory Parade pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Exotic Dancer (Md Ismail) 45, moved well. Appenzelle (Md Ismail) 47.5, handy.

City Of Bliss (K Mukesh) 47, handy. Kimberley (RB) 47.5, moved freely. Battle Ready (Deepak Singh) 47, handy. Bandit King (Md Ismail) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, moved freely. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Zamazenta (RB) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. Sovet Pride (Koushik)1-2, 600/45, strode out well. Royal Support (Santhosh Raj) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Days Of Recking (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Her Legacy (N Rawal) & Secret Command (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair handy.

1000m:

Icicle (Md Ismail) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Titus (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/58, 600/42, good. NRI Vision (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Campania (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. Shaquille (Deepak Singh) & Incredulous (Ashhad Asbar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/42, pair handy. Arrowtown (Gaurav Singh) & Castle Rock (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair moved well. Big Brave (Apprentice) & Inception (SS Tanwar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44,

moved together.

1200m:

Key To Time (P Ajeeth K) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

Lightning Bolt (Laxmikanth) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Fatuma (Ashhad Asbar) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/42, pleased. Maximum Glamour (Md Ismail) 1-34, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) & Corfe Castle (NB Kuldeep) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair fit and well.