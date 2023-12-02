President Droupadi Murmu to visit Hyderabad this month

Saturday, Dec 2, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sat - 2 December 23
Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the city and stay for a short time at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad this month.

In view of the visit and stay, the Rashtrapati Nilayam will remain closed for visitors/public from December 11 to 25. In a press note, visitors/public were requested to avoid visiting Rashtrapati Nilayam during this period.

