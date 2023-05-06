Prime Video launches trailer of Biswa Kalyan Rath’s stand-up special, ‘Mood Kharaab’

‘Mood Kharaab’ will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 5.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Popular OTT platform Prime Video has just dropped the trailer of their upcoming stand-up special, Biswa Kalyan Rath’s ‘Mood Kharaab’. Directed by Kanan Gill and produced by OML Productions, the trailer of the special sees popular comedian Rath taking the audience on an entertaining journey where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as the Metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, and childhood frustration.

‘Mood Kharaab’ will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 5. It is a hilarious and relatable take on the ups and downs of life.

In this comedy special, Biswa uses his wit and charm to discuss various topics, ranging from his own personal experiences to societal issues. In his trademark rant-style delivery, Biswa takes a humorous approach to each of these subjects, using his sharp observational skills to poke fun at the absurdities of modern life. This hilarious set promises to give viewers across the globe a good dose of laughter.

Check out the promo here: