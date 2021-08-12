PRLIS to change Palamuru agri landscape

Following directions from the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the PCB conducted a public hearing to seek an opinion from people in connection with the proposed second phase canal network under PRLIS.

Hyderabad: The Palamuru-Rangareddy Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) will change the agriculture scenario of the once parched Palamuru region by meeting the irrigation requirements.

“The project is crucial for the region. Moreover, the flora and fauna will improve to a large extent once abundant water is available,” experts explained this key aspect in detail during a public hearing conducted by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) in erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts on Tuesday.

Telangana Retired Engineers Association (TREA) general secretary M Shyam Prasad Reddy, who participated in the public hearing at Nagarkurnool, informed the PCB that there would be no problem to the environment from the project.

Half a dozen teams from TREA participated in public hearings in different places. Nearly 20 TREA representatives including senior member MV Ranga Reddy attended.

In its notification issued in July for conducting public hearings, the PCB said Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I and CAD) department had proposed PRLIS for the lifting of 90 TMC of floodwater in 60 days during flood season from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir and canal network will be developed from reservoirs to create irrigation to upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Nalgonda districts for an ayacut of 12.30 lakh acres.