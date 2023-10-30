Procurement of cotton produce commences in Adilabad

Adilabad Collector PS Rahul Raj requested the farmers to bring the produce by drying it to get higher prices. He added that arrangements were made for smooth procurement

Collector Rahul Raj interacts with farmers and traders at a agriculture market yard in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj said that the cotton produced in the district earned a special recognition in the country. He formally inaugurated procurement of the cotton in an agriculture market yard here on Monday. The cotton was priced for Rs 7,020 per quintal.

Raj performed prayers and broke a coconut to mark the commencement of the procurement. He stated that the cotton produced by farmers of the district was known for its fine quality and had a special identity in the country. He asked the officials to take steps to avoid inconvenience to growers at the time of the procurement.

The Collector further said that sufficient staffers were assigned to carry out the procurement of the white gold. He stated that traders quoted Rs 7,100 for the cotton with moisture between eight and 12 percent.

District Marketing Officer Srinivas, leaders of farmers’ associations and traders were present.

