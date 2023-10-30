Adilabad: Congress second list prefers newcomers

This has surprised many, including the Congress party cadre in erstwhile Adilabad district

30 October 23

Adilabad: The second list released by the Congress has given importance to newcomers in the party, ignoring seniors in the erstwhile Adilabad district. This has surprised many, including the party cadre.

The list included names of Ajmeera Shyam Naik, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Vannela Ashok, Narayana Rao Patel, Vedma Bojju and Ravi Srinivas for Asifabad, Adilabad, Boath, Mudhole, Khanapur and Sirpur (T) segments, respectively. Husband of Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik, Shyam had taken voluntary retirement from the government before joining the Congress in August.

Shyam drew criticism from his lower rank officials for harassing them by demanding a fund of Rs.10 lakh from each motor vehicle inspectors and assistants MVIs working at the inter-state check post at Bhoraj in Adilabad district. The disgruntled MVIs and AMVIs had also submitted a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao seeking his intervention in the issue.

NRI Kandi Srinivas Reddy, who had shifted joined from the BJP in the Congress a few months back and was under the scanner for distributing pressure cookers to women, bagged the ticket of Adilabad Assembly constituency. Gandrath Sujatha who had contested in 2018 was denied the ticket.

Dr Vannela Ashok, who is the nominee of the Congress from Boath (ST) segment, too joined the Congress recently. With giving the ticket to Ashok, dreams of Ramulu Naik and Gajender who pinned many hopes on the ticket were shattered. Ashok is said to be enjoying the support of former MLC K Prem Sagar Rao, who vouched for the new entrant.

Meanwhile, the party failed to allocate the ticket to women aspirants even as the BRS fielded a female candidate Kova Laxmi from Asifabad, while A Sridevi was given the ticket of Bellampalli by the BJP. Vedma Bojju is the fray on the ticket of the Congress from Khanapur segment, disappointing MLA Rekha Naik who eyed it after quitting BRS.

