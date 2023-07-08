Prof. Kumar Molugaram to present at World Transportation Research Conference

This year, only one person from the Telugu States received the opportunity to participate in the conference, which is held every three years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:58 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES) director Prof. Kumar Molugaram has been invited to take part in the World Transportation Research Conference to be held in Montreal, Canada, from July 17 to 21.

Prof. Molugaram will participate in panel discussion in the conference besides presenting a research paper on ‘Reduction of Travel Delay by Advanced Signaling System’.

Researchers, professors, and industrial experts from around 175 countries will take part in the event.