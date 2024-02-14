Prohibition & Excise inspector killed in wrong-way car crash

14 February 2024

Hyderabad: An inspector working with Prohibition and Excise department was killed while a sub inspector sustained injuries when a car coming in an wrong direction rammed into them at L B Nagar on Tuesday night.

The Inspector Mohd Sadiq Ali (40), along with his colleague sub inspector Khajavali, were returning to their residence at Malakpet after attending a function at L B Nagar when a Tata Nexon car coming in wrong direction hit their motorcycle near Saroornagar stadium stretch.

“Sadiq Ali fell down on the road and sustained head injury and died on the spot while the Khajavali suffered minor injuries. The car driver fled soon after the accident leaving his vehicle,” said L B Nagar Inspector, Anti Reddy.

The L B Nagar police shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is registered and efforts on to identify and nab the driver. The police suspect the car driver was drunk.