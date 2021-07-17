Property dispute: Siblings enact shooting drama in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Karimnagar: Four siblings enacted a shootout drama to corner another brother in a property dispute case. This incident took place near Shashamahal area of Karimnagar town on Friday night.

According to police, five brothers Asgar Hussein, Shamshad Hussein, Anwar Hussein, Munawar Hussein and Altaf Hussein are staying in the same residence. There was a dispute among brothers over distribution of property during the last few years.

Two day ago, Shamshad, Anwar, Munawar and Altaf lodged a complaint against Asgar with Town-I police. They again entered an argument with Asgar on Friday night and thrashed the latter.

To divert the issue, four brothers enacted a drama stating that Asgar had opened fire at them with a revolver besides attacking them with a knife. By breaking the windowpane of the car with a stone, they claimed that the windowpane of the car was also damaged in the firing opened by Asgar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .