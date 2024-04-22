Property offenders arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Nallakunta police on Monday arrested two alleged property offenders who were involved in robbery cases and seized two scooters, a knife, a trishul and a blade from them.

The arrested persons Kalmera Ramesh, a resident of Borabanda and P Venkata Swamy of Erragadda, identified their victims by moving around on roads during night or sleeping on pavements, auto rickshaws and snatch away expensive items after threatening them with weapons, Nallakunta Inspector, B Jagishwar Rao said.

Both of them are involved in two cases while Venkata Swamy was arrested for similar offences earlier too.

The police produced them before magistrate and remanded them.