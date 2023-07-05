Proposals worth Rs 75 crore for Medaram biennial Jatara

Several departments have submitted proposals outlining how the allocated funds will be utilized to improve various aspects of the festival.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

File Photo

Mulugu: The district administration is gearing up for the successful conduct of Asia’s biggest tribal congregation, the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, which is scheduled to be held in February next year.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod held a review meeting in this connection with the District Collector S Krishna Aditya and ITDA, Eturnagaram PO Ankit a couple of days ago.

As part of this, authorities from different departments have prepared proposals for taking up development works at Medaram and submitted them to the State government urging it to sanction Rs 75 crore to enhance infrastructure and ensure a smooth experience for devotees who participate in the event, according to official sources.

Several departments have submitted proposals outlining how the allocated funds will be utilized to improve various aspects of the festival. The highest proposed budget comes from the RWS Department, requesting Rs. 14.74 crore, emphasizing the importance of potable drinking water and sanitation facilities for the millions of visitors expected to attend the Jatara.

The police department has proposed a budget of Rs. 10.50 crore to enhance security arrangements and maintain law and order during the festival. Similarly, the Tribal Welfare Engineering Department has requested Rs. 8.28 crore to focus on the welfare and infrastructure needs of the tribal communities involved in the Jatara.

Other departments, such as the Zilla Panchayat Officer, Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department, Revenue Department, Panchayati Raj Department, Electricity Department, Roads and Buildings Department, TSRTC, Medical and Health Department, Civil Relations Department, Department of Tourism, Animal Husbandry Department, Fisheries Department, ICDS, Fire Department, Forest Department, and Prohibition and Excise Department, have also submitted their proposals to ensure comprehensive and well-rounded development of the event.

Among the planned infrastructure works, the Roads and Buildings Department will undertake repairs on the Chinnaboinapalli to Kondai road and the Pasra-Bhupalapally road. The Panchayat Raj Department will focus on special repairs and create dedicated VIP and VVIP parking arrangements from Tadwai to Kalvapalli. Additionally, road repairs from Kothur to Kannepalli via Tadwai and from Reddygudem to Tadwai will be carried out.

The Irrigation Department aims to construct 12 new wells at Jampannavagu bathing ghats to improve water supply and amenities for the festival attendees. The Tribal Welfare Engineering Department plans to construct a wellness centre at Jampannavagu, along with a shed-cum-dining hall and a toilet block at Chalvai village, including Inchlara Chinnagatamma.

To facilitate media coverage, the Information Department will arrange media centres at Mulugu and Eturunagaram, providing the necessary infrastructure for journalists and media personnel to report on the Jatara extensively. Meanwhile, the Revenue Department will construct a new bus stand in Mulugu, ensuring convenient transportation for the devotees and visitors to and from the festival.

The Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara is a significant event in Telangana, attracting millions of devotees from across the country. The State government had sanctioned Rs 75 crore during the last biennial jatara held in 2022.

Proposals

RWS: Rs. 14.74 crore

Police department: Rs. 10.50 crore

Tribal Welfare Engineering Department: Rs. 8.28 crore

District Panchayat Officer (DPO): Rs. 7.85 crore

Irrigation Department: Rs. 6.11 crore

Revenue Department: Rs. 5.25 crore

Panchayat Raj Department: Rs. 4.35 crore

Electricity Department (NPDCL): Rs. 4 crore

Roads and Buildings Department: Rs. 2.80 crore

TSRTC: Rs. 2.25 crore

Revenue Department: Rs. 1.50 crore

Medical and Health Department: Rs. 1 crore

I & PR Department: Rs. 50 lakh

Department of Tourism: Rs. 50 lakh

Animal Husbandry Department: Rs. 30 lakh

Fisheries Department: Rs. 24 lakh

ICDS: Rs. 23 lakh

Fire department: Rs. 20 lakh

Forest Department: Rs. 20 lakh

Prohibition and Excise Department: Rs. 20 lakh