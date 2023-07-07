BRS leaders demand Modi to make categorical statement on Kazipet Coach Factory

BRS leaders accused the BJP-led Centre of backtracking on its promises to Telangana and attempting to deceive the public ahead of the upcoming elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

File Photo

Hanamkonda: In a scathing critique of the Modi government, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash have demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify his stance on the Kazipet Coach Factory and Railway Division during his visit to Hanamkonda. They also accused the BJP-led Centre of backtracking on its promises to Telangana and attempting to deceive the public ahead of the upcoming elections.

In a press statement released on Friday, the BRS leaders highlighted several concerns regarding the establishment of the wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet. They pointed out that the project lacked essential prerequisites such as the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), approval from the Cabinet, or orders from the Ministry of Railways. These irregularities have raised suspicion among the leaders, who argue that the government’s sudden rush to initiate the project is solely motivated by the impending elections, which are only two or three months away.

Furthermore, the opposition leaders severely criticized the BJP government at the Centre for not helping the newly created Telangana, despite being in power at the national level for the past nine years. They emphasized that while the BRS party has diligently worked towards the development of the state across various sectors, the BJP has failed to demonstrate any substantial vision or contribute to the construction of significant projects in Telangana. The leaders expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would deliver a resounding verdict against the BJP in the upcoming days.

