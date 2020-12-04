PS attack case: Accused gets conditional bail

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 7:08 pm

Hyderabad: Justice K Laxman of Telangana High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to Talla Sainath of Hyderabad, one of the accused in Marredpally Police Station attack case. To the uninitiated, in 2015, a mob of around 200 people attacked the Marredpally Police Station protesting against the alleged custodial torture and death of one Banappa by the police. Five cops, including two sub-inspectors, were injured in the attack. The attackers also torched bikes, files, furniture, and other property during the riot. Counsel for the petitioner G Veera Babu argued that the petitioner was not involved in the attack.

He contended that the then Sub-inspector, Kharkahna, who was also injured in the incident implicated the petitioner along with others due to some personal grudge. Additional Public Prosecutor contended that the petitioner had a crime history and that he was also involved in a murder case. Veera Babu clarified that the petitioner was acquitted in the murder case and that he had no criminal history. It was also pointed out in the bail application that a writ petition was pending before the High Court for registration of crime against the Marredpally Police for alleged torture and death of Banappa. Justice Laxman granted bail to the petitioner on the ground that he appear before the police every day.

Tribunal’s order suspended

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice A Rajashekar Reddy and Justice T Vinod Kumar suspended an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal in a batch of writ petitions on the question of grant of pension and pension benefits to retired employees. Union of India through Ministry of Railways filed a batch of writ petitions questioning an order where the Tribunal had ordered that a person was entitled to annual increment even if they retired a day prior to a date when such increment was due.

According to the Railways, the Tribunal placed reliance on the earlier judgment of the Chennai High Court that had not laid down the correct proposition of law. In fact, the Railways relied on multiple judgments from other High Courts, including a full panel judgment of a High Court. The panel suspended the order requiring calculation of annual increment as sought by the employer.

