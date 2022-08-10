Pseudo cop who fled with jewellery nabbed in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:46 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: An interstate thief, who posed as a police constable and stole jewellery from a woman by diverting her attention, was caught by the LB Nagar police on Wednesday.

The man, M Sai Kumar (25), an engineering graduate from Guntur of Andhra Pradesh, earlier worked as a driver at a police station for a brief period. Police said Sai Kumar, who aspired to join the police department or the Armed Forces, also took training in a coaching centre. However, he later decided to cheat people and make money posing as a cop.

Recently, he approached a woman from LB Nagar claiming to be a police constable from Cherlapally who was currently ‘under suspension’ for allegedly not being able to recover stolen material in a burglary case. He requested her to give her jewellery to him, so that he could show them to his superiors on video call claiming he had recovered the stolen gold and thus join duty.

The victim, who believed him, followed his instructions but he fled the spot with the jewellery by diverting her attention.

Based on a complaint, the LB Nagar police booked a case and arrested Sai Kumar.