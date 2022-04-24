Pseudo Maoist of Rajanna Sircilla district arrested in Nirmal

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

In-charge SP D Uday Kumar briefs details of the arrest of pseudo Maoist to pressmen in Nirmal on Sunday

Nirmal: A carpenter, who returned from Oman, was arrested for allegedly threatening owners of timber depots by trying to extort money from them posing as a member of Janashakti, a banned Maoist party here on Sunday. Gelatin sticks, detonators and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

In-charge Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, briefing details of the arrest presssmen, said that the accused carpenter was Sangula Rajendra Prasad, a 45 year old from Gollapet area in Nirmal. Rajendra Prasad hails from Sangula village in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. He was detained while moving suspiciously.

On being interrogated, Rajendra Prasad confessed to terrorizing an owner of a timber depot at Manjulapur in Nirmal town by sending a letter of Janashakti demanding contributions to make a fast buck. He admitted that he attempted to extort money from owners of timber depots under the guise of a member of the band.

The carpenter disclosed that he came into contact with Narsaiah, a member of the banned Maoist party while he was housed in a jail of Karimnagar on the charges of stealing a motorbike in the past. He further admitted that he migrated to Oman in search of livelihood. He indulged in the crime after registering losses by setting up a firm in Oman. He added that he printed pamphlets with the help of Narsaiah.

Rajendra Prasad told investigators that he sent an email to reporters of vernacular newspapers when the management of the timber depots did not heed to his demands. He confessed that he prepared a press note in the name of Janashakti secretary Naveen. He admitted that he tried to threaten the owners of the depots by blasting gelatin sticks in the depots.

