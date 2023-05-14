| Pti Leadership Instigated Riots In Peshawar By Paying Huge Bribes To Afghan Citizens

Security sources have claimed that the PTI leadership carried out the riots by paying huge amounts to Afghan citizens

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Islamabad: Afghans were also involved in the riots and violent incidents perpetrated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and supporters in Peshawar after the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan, as per security sources, media reports said.

Security sources have claimed that the PTI leadership carried out the riots by paying huge amounts to Afghan citizens, Samaa TV reported.

The law enforcement agencies have released an alleged confessional statement following a spree of arrests.

The sources said confessions of three Afghan citizens have been released, while investigation with others is under way.

They added that Afghan residents were bribed by the PTI leadership, Samaa TV reported.

The arrested criminals belonged to Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif, the security sources claimed.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Saturday said the armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt at violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism, and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators, and executors of the vandalism of May 9.

Pakistan Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday said that rioters wanted to torch planes at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base in Mianwali during violent riots on May 9, Samaa TV reported.

He said most people in Mianwali were armed. “It’s an attack on Pakistan,” he said.

Naqvi said PTI rioters burnt 108 cars and 26 buildings and also damaged ‘Safe Cities’ cameras.

Addressing a press conference at CM House in Lahore on Sunday along with the Punjab IG and Chief Secretary, Naqvi said PTI woman leader Yasmin Rashid was the key player in the attack on Jinnah House aka Corps Commander House.

He said around 3,400 people were present outside the Jinnah House while around 400 people were present inside the Jinnah House.