‘Public administration should be responsive’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University A. Rajendra Prasad, stressed the need to maximize governance with minimum government, involving all the stakeholders in the decision making process to achieve best results in individual welfare.

Delivering the keynote address on `New paradigms of governance’, organised by the Visakhapatnam Local Branch of Indian Institute of Public Administration at the Andhra University here on Friday, he observed that Public Administration at all levels should be responsive to the people, and underscored the need to make the government and its functionaries more accountable and more transparent.

The ultimate goal of good governance would be maximization of individual utility and social welfare which requires new public policies and new paradigms of governance, he stated. With a huge administrative and legislative structures on the one side and a large size of population on the other, achieving Good governance is a big task, he opined.

Prof R Sudarsana Rao, chairman of local branch, who presided, said that there exists a governance deficit at different levels in India and there is a need to adopt new methods in public management and policy to enhance the level and quality of governance. For this, expansionary policies relating to IT, ITES, Digitalisation, Financial inclusion and empowerment of women and local self governments is necessary. He also opined that there is an inverse relationship between Corruption and Good Governance.

Prof EA Narayana, former President, IIPA Local Branch explained the IIPA and its activities, Prof Premanandam, Secretary, Dr Veerraju, Dr Hari, the Treasurer, Dr Savita R Pagnis, Dr K Rajasekhar, Jaganmohan Reddy, faculty members, Research Scholars and students participated.