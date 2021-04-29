Pullela Gopichand to address TASK summit

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Indian National Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will deliver one of the keynote addresses at the summit on ‘21st Century Workplace Skills’ being organised by Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), X Billion Skills Lab and the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave (UNYCC), on May 1, at 3 pm.

10,000 students

Addressing more than 10,000 students along with him, will be Jayesh Ranjan, the IT secretary of Telangana.

Recognising the changing priorities and requirements of industry in the future, this summit is being organised to train students from tier-2 and 3 cities in future-ready job skills. Apart from the two keynote speakers, the summit also features top industry professionals like VIkas Gupta, MD-Talent, Deloitte, Vijaya Mohana Reddy, Chief of Staff/Strategist – IT, Dell, among others.

“At TASK, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and the industry and this summit addresses some very pertinent aspects about today’s work culture. I encourage students to use this opportunity,”, said Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK.

Interested students can register at http://bit.ly/unycc_task.

The program will also be telecast live on TSAT NIpuna, Facebook and YouTube channels of TASK and UNYCC.

