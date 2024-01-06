Punjab beat Hyderabad by three wickets in BCCI Senior Women’s One-day trophy

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a modest 107 in 43 overs. Gouher Sultana top-scored with an unbeaten 36 while G Trisha contributed 26. For Punjab, Sunita Rani and Priyanka scalped two wickets each
Hyderabad: Hyderabad women went down to Punjab by three wickets in the BCCI Senior Women’s One-day trophy match at the Milia Islamia Ground in New Delhi on Saturday.
Batting first, Hyderabad posted a modest 107 in 43 overs. Gouher Sultana top-scored with an unbeaten 36 while G Trisha contributed 26. For Punjab, Sunita Rani and Priyanka scalped two wickets each.
Chasing the modest total, Punjab made a heavy weather the target as they lost seven wickets before reaching home in the 41st over. While Ishitha Koduri scalped three wickets, Trisha accounted for two scalps.
Brief Scores: Hyderabad 107 in 43 overs (Gouher Sultana 36no, G Trisha 26; Sunita Rani 2/16, Priyanka 2/17) lost to Punjab 110/7 in 40.3 overs (Ridhima Agarwal 23, Neelam Bisht 21no; G Trisha 2/24, Ishitha Koduri 3/24).
HCA C Division institutions one-day championship: FCI 207/7 in 25 overs (Adarsh 59, Upendra 77, Vishal 3/19) bt CCMB 173/9 in 25 overs (Vishal 55, G Sukumar 3/25); TSCS 211/4 in 20 overs (Kishore 75no, Ranjeeth Kumar 51) bt Commercial Tax 130/10 in 20 overs (Raju 44, Kishore 4/21).