Punjab beat Hyderabad by three wickets in BCCI Senior Women’s One-day trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women went down to Punjab by three wickets in the BCCI Senior Women’s One-day trophy match at the Milia Islamia Ground in New Delhi on Saturday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a modest 107 in 43 overs. Gouher Sultana top-scored with an unbeaten 36 while G Trisha contributed 26. For Punjab, Sunita Rani and Priyanka scalped two wickets each.

Chasing the modest total, Punjab made a heavy weather the target as they lost seven wickets before reaching home in the 41st over. While Ishitha Koduri scalped three wickets, Trisha accounted for two scalps.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 107 in 43 overs (Gouher Sultana 36no, G Trisha 26; Sunita Rani 2/16, Priyanka 2/17) lost to Punjab 110/7 in 40.3 overs (Ridhima Agarwal 23, Neelam Bisht 21no; G Trisha 2/24, Ishitha Koduri 3/24).

