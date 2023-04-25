Punjab Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away

Badal, who had not been keeping well for sometime, was admitted to Mohali's Fortis Hospital over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing

By PTI Updated On - 12:34 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, died Tuesday, April 15, 2023. He was 95. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Five-time former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, known for his winsome humility and strong rural roots, died on Tuesday. He was 95. Badal, who had not been keeping well for sometime, was admitted to Mohali’s Fortis Hospital over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

“Mr Badal passed away at around 8 pm,” hospital Director Abhijeet Singh said. During his long political career, Badal served the state as chief minister for five times — 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17.

At 94, Badal last year became the country’s oldest candidate to fight a State election when he entered the electoral battle for the 13th time but could not save his pocket borough of Lambi in Muktsar district, only second defeat in a political career spanning more than seven decades. During the 2022 State polls, the SAD patriarch had said he wanted to serve people till his last breath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his demise as a “personal loss” and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation,” Modi said in a tweet. Badal worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times, the prime minister said. “Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him.”

